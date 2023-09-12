Man dies in fake doctor’s clinic after receiving injection, arrested

According to police, the owner of a clinic in Rajasthan’s Bundi district was detained for allegedly giving an injection to a man who later passed away.

The victim allegedly received a Monocef 500 mg injection from the accused, a quack with a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma who is not a doctor, on Monday after the latter visited the clinic with a cough and fever. He allegedly later discarded the deceased’s body on a road in the town of Indergarh.

Om Prakesh Gurjar, 38, was discovered dead on Sumerganj Mandi road in Indergarh town last Tuesday. Om Prakesh Gurjar was a resident of Devpura village in the Indergarh Police Station area of Bundi district.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from the deceased man’s family, and they later filed a murder case against unnamed individuals.

Om Prakesh, according to the police, went to a private clinic on Monday for a cough and fever. He was given Monocef 500 by the clinic’s owner, a GNM-educated quack by the name of Hariom Saini, 35, according to Rameshwar Choudhary, circle inspector at Indergarh police station.

Om Prakesh’s condition deteriorated rapidly following the injection, resulting in low blood pressure and pulse, and he later lost consciousness and died that day, according to the CI.

The accused took the body in his car that night with the aid of a helper named Deepak. The officer claimed that Saini left the body on the roadside, picked up Om Prakesh’s phone, and then went back home.

Investigators focused on Saini after reviewing CCTV footage from the area and conducting additional technical analyses. The CI claimed that during questioning, the accused confessed to his crime.

According to authorities, the accused has been charged under several provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act as well as provisions 420, 411, and 302 of the IPC.

Five days after Om Prakesh’s body was discovered, on Sunday night, the accused was taken into jail. On Monday, he appeared before a court where he was given a judicial custody order.

According to the police, a team from the medical department also raided the accused’s clinic on Monday.