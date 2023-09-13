Kerala High Court says, No Swiggy or Zomato, let kids eat meals prepared by their mother

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court emphasised the need of feeding kids home-cooked meals while deliberating a case involving a pornographic offence. According to Live Law, the court recommended parents to discourage their children from using Swiggy and Zomato to get food from restaurants.

The high court ruled that viewing pornography in private, without disclosing or displaying it to others, will not be regarded as an offence under Section 292 of the India Penal Code while hearing the case and dismissed criminal charges against a man who was detained by police from a roadside for using his mobile to view porn.

In his ruling, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan suggested that parents encourage their kids to play outside and eat wonderful meals prepared by their mothers rather of letting them use mobile applications like Swiggy and Zomato to place food orders.

‘Instead of purchasing food from restaurants through ‘swiggy’ and ‘zomato’, let the children taste the delicious food made by their mother and let the children play on playgrounds at that time and come back home to the mesmerizing smell of mother’s food,’ the Kerala High Court said.

In the meanwhile, the judge issued a warning to parents about the possible risks of handing their young children mobile phones without sufficient supervision.

The court emphasised how simple it is to access explicit content—including pornographic videos—on mobile devices with internet connectivity.