The Brady Bunch home has been passed into new hands fetching a respectable $3.2 million

The iconic Los Angeles property, famous for being the exterior of The Brady Bunch home, has found new owners, selling for a respectable $3.2 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. What makes this sale even more intriguing is that it changed hands for nine percent less than HGTV’s purchase price just a few years ago.

In 2018, HGTV, the home improvement giant, acquired the property for $3.5 million. This property became the focal point of A Very Brady Renovation, a reality series where HGTV’s talented team collaborated with the original Brady family to renovate this historic gem located in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood.

Although the house was the backdrop for the Brady family’s exterior scenes, the interior had no resemblance to the iconic TV sets. It served as a blank canvas for creative designers who meticulously recreated the famous interiors, including the floating staircase and the groovy kitchen, even adding an expansive 3,000-square-foot second story.

After all the time, effort, and investment poured into these improvements, the property was listed for a staggering $5.5 million in May but eventually sold for a significant $2 million less than the initial asking price. So, what led to this price drop?

Tina Trahan, a devoted historic home enthusiast and the new owner of the Brady bungalow, suggests that HGTV may have overpaid during their intense bidding war with none other than Lance Bass in 2019. She speculates that the designers’ remarkable work might have leaned too heavily toward recreating a TV set rather than creating a functional home.

Tina shared her thoughts with The Wall Street Journal, saying, “Nobody is going to live in it. No one is going in there to make pork chops and applesauce in that kitchen. Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork.” Her intention is not to move in herself but to use the property for charitable and fundraising events.