First statement from Himanta Biswa’s wife over 10 crore subsidy from Centre charge

Himata Biswa Sarma, the wife of Assam’s chief minister, denied receiving a subsidy of Rs 10 crore from the government and said she would sue Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi for defamation. Gogoi, who sits in the Lok Sabha as the representative for the Kaliabor district, has claimed that the Assam chief minister’s wife received a Rs 10 crore subsidy for her business under the PM Kisan Sampada Scheme.

In a statement released on Thursday, the wife of the Assam chief minister stated that PrideEast Entertainments Pvt Ltd. had complied with all legal requirements and had not received any funding from the Centre.

The wife of the Assam chief minister affirmed that her organisation had been following the law and that all financial data had been made available to the public in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“It is a law-abiding company with all its financial records in the public domain. With a long and successful business track record, PrideEast Entertainments Pvt Ltd., like any other qualifying enterprise, is eligible to participate in government-supported programs/incentive schemes. However, in the present case, pertaining to the PM Kisan Sampada Scheme, PrideEast Entertainments has neither claimed nor received a single paisa of government subsidy, despite meeting all eligibility criteria.”

‘This is nothing but an attack to malign and defame a 17-year-old Assamese enterprise, which has adhered to every aspect of the law, headed by a woman entrepreneur. To protect the reputation of our hardworking employees from this slanderous campaign of Sri Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament,’ Assam CM’s wife added.

‘I am thereby constrained to file a case of defamation with Rs 10 crore in damages against him in the court of law,’ she said.

Her declaration followed Himanta Biswa’s comments on Wednesday that he would leave politics if it were established that his spouse’s firm had not received any funding from the government.