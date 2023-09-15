12 individuals missing, including schoolchildren, in boat accident

In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a tragic incident unfolded as a country boat capsized midstream in the swollen Bagmati River, leaving six school children and six adults missing. The missing children had been on their way to school, situated on the river’s opposite side, in response to the state education department’s mandate requiring 75% attendance. Failure to comply would result in their names being removed from school rolls. Local residents revealed that parents felt compelled to send their children to school, even at the risk of their lives, due to the stringent state government guidelines.

Nikhat Praveen, a Class 10 student at Baraul High School, was one of the fortunate individuals rescued by locals. She recounted the harrowing experience, explaining that they had no alternative means of transportation to school other than boats. With no access road from her village to the school, river crossings were a necessity. The boat, carrying over 30 people, capsized midstream near Madhupur Patti Ghat in the Gaighat block of Muzaffarpur district, with many attempting the river journey to access essential supplies on the opposite side.

This incident underscores the challenges faced by students and communities in accessing education and basic necessities in areas with limited infrastructure and transportation options.