Tamil Nadu CM Launches Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid for Female Family Heads

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin marked a significant moment as he inaugurated the DMK government’s flagship initiative—a monthly financial assistance scheme amounting to Rs 1,000 for women. This momentous event coincided with the birth anniversary of the revered Dravidian icon, C N Annadurai.

Stalin conveyed his heartfelt sentiments about the scheme, highlighting its essence as a tribute to the relentless efforts of women. During the launch, he personally handed out bank debit cards to numerous beneficiaries while state ministers across different districts initiated the program.

Speaking at the launch, Stalin expressed pride in the timing of the scheme’s implementation, as it fell on Annadurai’s birth anniversary and during the centenary celebrations of M Karunanidhi, the former Chief Minister. This basic income program, aptly named after Karunanidhi, is being hailed as the “right” of women, as declared by the state government.

The initiative aims to assist a substantial 1.06 crore women, and the Rs 1,000 aid is disbursed to beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer system. Officially named “Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam,” which translates to the “Kalaignar Scheme for the Rights of Women,” this program pays homage to the late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, known affectionately as “Kalaignar,” meaning an artist of eminence.

The anticipation for this scheme had been building for months, as it was a prominent feature of the DMK’s manifesto leading up to the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The official launch date was set for September 15, coinciding with Annadurai’s birth anniversary and adding historical significance to the occasion.

Kancheepuram, Annadurai’s hometown, holds a special place in DMK history as it was here that he led the party to its historic victory in the 1967 assembly election, subsequently serving as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister from 1967 to 1969. Annadurai, a stalwart of the Dravidian movement, founded the DMK in 1949.

In July, Stalin initiated a registration camp in Dharmapuri to facilitate women’s applications for availing themselves of the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance. The Chief Minister, characterizing the scheme as revolutionary, envisioned it as a catalyst for a new renaissance in the lives of countless women. The annual payout of Rs 12,000 is expected to significantly bolster women’s well-being, symbolizing progress, improving living standards, fostering self-respect, and combating poverty.

On the 115th birth anniversary of Annadurai, Stalin paid his respects by garlanding the statue of this Dravidian luminary. The occasion was marked by floral tributes and the official launch of this transformative scheme, which holds the promise of enhancing the lives of women across Tamil Nadu.