Gang leader among 4 arrested as international narcotics ring busted in Uttar Pradesh

Four persons, including the ringleader, were taken into custody after the Uttar Pradesh Police broke an international drug smuggling ring.

According to police sources, the drug dealer Noor Ahmed and three companions were arrested in the Mathura area during a routine check on the Yamuna Highway.

Noor Ahmed allegedly organised a gang with Noor Alam, Abid, and Narendra Kumar to import hashish from Nepal into India. Noor Ahmed allegedly served as the gang’s head.

Noor Ahmed had been a cab driver in Dubai, where he had become good friends with Narendra Kumar, it was found during the interrogation. He also hired a young man named Abid to work for him in his narcotics operation when he returned to India in 2021, according to senior police officer Imran Khan.

According to Avneesh Mishra, a prominent officer, these traffickers bought hashish from Nepal for Rs 1 lakh per kilogramme and sold it in India for prices that were 10 to 15 times higher.

They admitted that Noor Ahmed used to wait for the drugs in his car near Champaran. Narendra loads the drugs into the car and distributes them throughout India after confirming their arrival from Nepal.

They had about 50 kg of hashish taken from them. The accused have all been taken into jail by the court.