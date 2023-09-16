Vivek Bhasin takes over as BARC director

Vivek Bhasin, a senior nuclear scientist, has assumed the role of director at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), succeeding Ajit Kumar Mohanty, who was appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission earlier this year. Bhasin previously served as the director of the Nuclear Fuels Group at BARC and officially took over from Mohanty during a Mumbai-based ceremony.

Over his career spanning more than three decades, Bhasin has made substantial contributions to various programs and initiatives aimed at ensuring the continued operation of nuclear power reactors. His work included the assessment of structural integrity and rehabilitation of several power stations, such as Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-1, Tarapur Atomic Power Station units 1&2 and 3&4, Madras Atomic Power Station, as well as reactors at Kaiga, Kakrapar, and Narora.

Bhasin also played a pivotal role in establishing facilities for fuel fabrication for the Apsara-U reactor and a unique plant for producing fission-moly, a radioactive isotope used extensively in healthcare. He has received numerous honors, including the Indian Nuclear Society Medal, DAE Science and Technology Award, and the Homi Bhabha Science and Technology Award. Additionally, Bhasin is a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering and has authored over 300 publications in the field of nuclear science and engineering.