16-year search ends with arrest of main accused in 2007 Gorakhpur riots

The primary accused in the 2007 communal unrest in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Shamim, a convicted fugitive, was apprehended and imprisoned on Saturday. Shamim has been missing for 16 years after being granted bail.

The racial tensions that resulted in Shamim’s conviction started in January 2007 after a Hindu man was killed during a Muharram procession in the Kotwali area of Gorakhpur.

Shamim and his companions attacked Rajkumar Agrahari, the deceased, with swords and knives. In Gorakhpur, this incident led to considerable communal riots.

A complaint was filed after Agrahari was killed, which resulted in the detention of Shamim and his father.

After obtaining bail in August 2007, Shamim was able to avoid arrest for more than ten years. Shamim and his father Shafiqullah were both given life sentences in jail in 2012 as a result of the murder case.

After receiving bail in 2007, Shamim escaped to Chennai, according to the investigation.

According to the police, after arriving back in Gorakhpur, he moved into a leased home at Nizampur in the Kotwali area. He was ultimately arrested after the police obtained information regarding his whereabouts.

Shafiqullah, Shamim’s father, is currently incarcerated carrying out his sentence.