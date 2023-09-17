Aquaman: Lost Kingdom Trailer Teases Black Manta’s Revenge

DC Studios unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for its upcoming cinematic offering, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ on a thrilling Thursday. Serving as a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Aquaman,’ this installment marks the brilliant culmination of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) under the expert direction of James Wan.

The return of Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the charismatic Aquaman and rightful king of Atlantis, alongside Patrick Wilson reprising his role as Orm Marius, the formidable Ocean Master and Arthur’s Atlantean half-brother, has had fans buzzing with excitement.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a riveting storyline where these two brothers unite to safeguard the fabled underwater realm of Atlantis from the clutches of an ancient malevolent force. Moreover, it introduces a formidable adversary, Black Manta, portrayed by the talented Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who resurfaces in Atlantis with a burning desire for vengeance. As he wields the ominous Black Trident, a weapon that grants him superhuman abilities, Black Manta poses a dire threat to the Atlantean siblings.

Despite facing delays attributed to the global pandemic and online controversies surrounding the casting of Amber Heard as Mera, now the Queen of Atlantis, following her high-profile legal battle with actor Johnny Depp, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is poised for a worldwide release on December 20th of this year. The trailer has left fans eagerly awaiting the epic underwater adventure that awaits them.