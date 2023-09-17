Former Thrissur jeweller employee’s gang nabbed in Rs 1.8 crore gold heist

The Thrissur Town East Police made a significant breakthrough over the weekend, apprehending seven individuals in connection with the audacious heist that targeted a jewelry manufacturing unit in Kokkalai on the night of September 8. Gold ornaments valued at a staggering Rs 1.8 crore were stolen during this daring robbery.

The suspects in custody are identified as Kannampuzha Veettil Bronson (33), Pullamplaavil Vinil Vijayan (23), Mongadi Veettil Arun (29), Kolothuparambil Nidhin (23), Chattupurakkal Vivek (23), Kochathuveettil Rajesh (42), and Moothedath Sumesh (38), hailing from various locales. However, two key players, Nikhil and Giffin, along with four accomplices who aided the gang in their escape, remain at large.

The criminals made away with an astonishing haul of gold ornaments, weighing 3,152 grams and valued at approximately Rs 1.80 crore. These precious items were being transported by two employees from the jewelry manufacturing unit ‘JP Chains,’ located at Dee Pee Plaza Building on TB Road in Kokkalai, just 200 meters away from the Thrissur Railway Station. The intent was to distribute these ornaments to jewelry shops in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

What adds a layer of intrigue to this heist is the backstory involving the mastermind, Bronson, who was formerly employed by JP Chains. As per police reports, Bronson had been responsible for transporting gold ornaments to jewelry stores in the past but had some outstanding dues of around Rs 15 lakh from the company. His recent dismissal from the job led him to concoct this elaborate burglary as a means to settle his debts, although the exact details remain shrouded in secrecy.

The police also revealed that the apprehended suspects have a history of criminal activities. The investigation is actively pursuing the whereabouts of the elusive second and third accused, Nikhil and Giffin, in hopes of cracking this case wide open. The Thrissur Town East Police Inspector, C Alavi, affirmed that the search for these fugitives has been intensified, promising further developments in due course.