Indore faces disruption due to heavy rains; over 200 people rescued from low-lying zones

In the past 24 hours, more than 200 individuals in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were rescued as heavy rains disrupted normal life, according to officials. Deputy Director of the India Meteorological Department, V P S Chandel, reported 171 millimeters (6.73 inches) of rainfall in Indore city within a 24-hour period, ending at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. District Magistrate Ilayaraaja T stated that over the past day, more than 200 people were rescued with the assistance of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and home guards. This included 21 villagers who were stranded on an island in the Gambhir river following flooding in Kalaria village of Rau tehsil. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Parmar noted that lifeboats were utilized to rescue the 21 individuals, including women, children, fishermen, and farmers. In response to information about a pregnant woman stranded in the rain, a medical team was dispatched to Gawala village on a lifeboat, assisting her in giving birth. Both the mother and the newborn are in good health. Due to heavy rains since Friday evening, leading to waterlogging, normal life in Indore city was disrupted throughout the day, resulting in schools across the district being granted a holiday, officials reported.