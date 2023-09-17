Prophet Muhammed’s Birthday: Gulf country announces holiday

Muscat: The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) in Oman has announced the holiday for Prophet Muhammed’s birthday. The authority said that the sighting of the crescent of the month of Rabi’ al-Awwal has not been confirmed, and therefore today will be the first day of the month of Rabi’ Al Awwal in the year 1445, corresponding to September 17, 2023. Therefore, the date of the Prophet’s birth will be on 12 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1445, corresponding to Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Thursday, September 28 will be an official holiday on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). So employees will get three day holidays including weekend.