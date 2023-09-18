Assam CM Himanta invited as Lee Kuan fellow to Singapore

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been honored with the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship from the government of Singapore for his contributions to public works and development. This fellowship invites him to visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Fellow, recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to their country’s development and bilateral relations with Singapore. The fellowship was established to pay tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first Prime Minister, for his outstanding contributions, with the Prime Minister of Singapore serving as its Patron.

With this recognition, Himanta Biswa Sarma joins the ranks of previous awardees like former union minister Arun Shourie, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and former vice-chairman of the Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog) Montek Singh Ahluwalia. However, it’s worth noting that Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has expressed his intention to write for the withdrawal of the fellowship, citing allegations of financial scams and divisive statements made by Sarma.