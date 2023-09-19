Increase in online harassment of female politicians and leaders’ female relatives in Kerala

A surge in targeted online harassment of female politicians and female family members of prominent political figures in Kerala has led to multiple complaints and a warning of stern action from the state’s cyber police unit.

In recent days, at least three complaints have been filed by female relatives of significant political leaders belonging to both the ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition Congress in Kerala. One such complaint came from Amrutha Satheesan, the wife of CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member A A Rahim. She accused a Facebook page named ‘Kottayam Kunjachan’ of cyber harassment, alleging the use of her images with vulgar comments and expressions. The wife of the late CPI(M) youth leader P Biju and a female CPI(M) leader from Palakkad also reported facing severe online harassment.

Additionally, Maria Oommen, the eldest daughter of the late Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, filed a complaint against alleged online harassment directed at her, particularly following the Puthuppally by-election. Another daughter of Chandy, Achu Oommen, had previously approached the police regarding online harassment during the same by-election. The wife of the LDF candidate in the by-poll, Jaick C Thomas, also fell victim to harsh trolling and sought police assistance.

Authorities in Thiruvananthapuram have acknowledged these complaints and have issued warnings that strict action will be taken against the offenders.