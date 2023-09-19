Know top 5 fantasies married couples have in India

Couples in most longtime relations became bored due to the monotony in their life. As per experts, every relationship demands intimacy. Experts claim that married people can spice things up in a variety of ways by exploring, trying new things, and spicing up the routine.

‘Breaking the monotony in the bedroom can be a fun and exciting way of exploring your sexuality and deepening your connection with your partner. However, it is essential to establish boundaries and prioritize the well-being of everyone involved. It is up to each couple to decide what works best for them, whether it is exploring alternative sexual experiences or using new sex toys to add some excitement. Communication and mutual respect are key to any successful relationship,’ says Sybill Shidell, Country Manager, Gleeden India.

Here are the top five fantasies of married people in India:

Exploring The Wild Side: 19% male respondents and 18% of female respondents in Gleeden’s survey said they had fantasies about having several partners to enhance their sex lives.

A Night Of Impulse: The survey portrays that 23% of males and 20% of females want to have a one-night stand with a person different from their current partner.

The Art Of Flirting: Flirting is a strategy to make yourself feel wanted and attractive, and it may greatly increase your confidence. The survey states that 26% of males and 22% of females imagine themselves flirting in real life but not with their current partner.

A Click Away: In India, married people frequently indulge in the dream of virtual flirting. According to the survey, 31% of males and 24% of females fantasise about flirting virtually with someone but not their partner.

Fantasy Or Reality: The final fantasy is having sex with our current partner while fantasising about a renowned person. In India, both men and women share this common desire. As per the survey 26% of males and 22% of females imagine themselves having sex with someone other than their current partner.