Prophet’s Birthday: UAE announces paid public holiday for private sector

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced paid public holiday for private sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace be upon him) birthday.

Private sector employees will get a paid holiday on Friday, September 29, 2023. Private sector employees will get a three-day weekend as the holiday is followed by the usual Saturday-Sunday off.

Also Read: ISSF World Cup: India’s Nischal wins silver medal

Muslims observe the 12th day of the Islamic calendar month of Rabi Al Awwal as Milad un Nabi (Mawlid) the day of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.