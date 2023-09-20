Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading down by Rs 44 or 0.07% at Rs 59,238 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,298 per kg, higher by Rs 271 or 0.37%.

The October gold futures had ended with gains of Rs 11 or 0.02% per 10 gram at Rs 59270 on Tuesday while the December Silver futures closed lower at Rs 72,550, down by Rs 20 per kg or 0.03%. The commodity market was closed for trading in the first session between 9 am and 5 pm.

Gold futures are down 0.15% or by Rs 92 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 7.75% or by Rs 4,265 on the year-to-date basis. As for silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 4.11% or Rs 3,113 in September while the gains this year stand at 4.55% or Rs 3,156.

In global markets, price of spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,928.79 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,950. Price of spot silver dropped 0.4% to $23.14 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $935.45 and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,260.86.

On Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,949 per troy ounce, down by $2.20 or 0.11% while silver futures were at $23.345, lower by $0.111 or 0.470%. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.2%.