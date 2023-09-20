Oman Air announces new flights to India: Details

Muscat: The flag carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced new flights to India. The air carrier will operate flights to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The flight services will begin from October 1. Oman Air had opened the bookings for both the services.

Oman Air had announced earlier this year that it would resume flights to Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram with 12-weekly flights from Muscat to Lucknow and 5-weekly flights between Muscat and Thiruvananthapuram.

Oman Air currently flies directly to New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kozhikode.