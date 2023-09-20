Several terrorists, gangsters with ties to Canada identified by anti-terror agency

The network of terrorist-gangsters is the target of a crackdown by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The anti-terror investigation agency has made public the images of 43 infamous suspects, some of whom are based in Canada.

These people, who are accused of engaging in a variety of criminal offences, are also thought to be connected to terrorist groups. Some of the suspects have had their pictures made public by the NIA.

Some of the most wanted criminals, who have fled the nation and have been accused of having connections to Khalistani terrorists, are included on the list made public by the NIA. This comprises:

Arshdeep Gill (Arsh Dalla): Who currently resides in Canada, is known to be a close ally of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which supports the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He has allegedly participated in planning and ordering terrorist attacks in India, including the recent murder of a Congress politician in Punjab. On behalf of the KTF, Dalla is also suspected of encouraging terrorism, violence, and extensive extortion. According to the NIA’s analysis, he likely works out of Canada.

Lakhbir Singh Linda: A resident of Canada, Linda has a history of involvement with terrorism, including the Punjab (rocket-propelled grenade) RPG incident. He has been in charge of the Canadian-based terror-crime organisation. Linda is charged with plotting, ordering, and carrying out prominent assassinations. He is also charged with giving money and refuge to gangsters and fugitives while residing in Canada.

Goldy Brar: Brar is thought to have planned the murder of Siddhu Moose Wala. In May of last year, the Punjabi singer was fatally shot.

Lawrence Bishnoi: Known as one of India’s most infamous gangsters, Bishnoi serves as the centre of gravity for a vast network of terrorist-related criminals.

Anmol Bishnoi: It is currently thought that Anmol, Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, is hiding out in the United States. He is one of the main accused in the murder of Siddhu Moose Wala.

Jagdeep Singh, also known as Jaggu Bhagwanpuri: Currently detained in a Punjabi prison, Jagdeep Singh is thought to be supporting terrorist organisations locally. He is accused of using drones to plan drug smuggling activities from behind bars in Pakistan.

The action is a part of NIA’s continuous efforts to combat terrorism and organised crime both inside and outside of India. While some of the accused are currently being held in Indian prisons, others are still at large, conducting their operations from abroad and posing a serious threat to national security.

The NIA has requested that anyone with information about the whereabouts, whereabouts, or business dealings of these wanted individuals come forward.