Vistara launches new international flight services: Details

Mumbai: Leading private airline based in India, Vistara announced new international flight service. The airline will operate Kathmandu-Delhi-Hong Kong two-way flight service. The daily flight service will start from November 1.

The airline will deploy A320 narrow-body aircraft for this route. Passengers can book tickets through mobile apps, websites, and travel agencies. Vistara has been flying between Kathmandu and Delhi since February 13.

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 61 aircraft, including 46 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Vistara currently has been flying regularly to 30 different destinations in the world.