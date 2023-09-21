Tamil Nadu BJP chief says there is no issue with AIADMK despite verbal sparring

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai have been at odds once again following Annamalai’s inflammatory comments against former Chief Minister and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai. The BJP leader insisted that relations between his party and the AIADMK were cordial, nevertheless.

The BJP leader claimed that he had not disparaged Annadurai and had merely related a story from 1956.

The previous several days have seen heated exchanges between AIADMK and BJP over Annamalai’s comments about Annadurai.

At a gathering in Madurai in the 1950s, Annadurai made a scathing statement on the Hindu faith, claiming that independence fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar strongly opposed it.

Between parties, Annadurai is revered for founding the DMK in 1949 and ushering in the first non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu since independence in 1967.

‘Both parties have different ideological bases. I know why AIADMK leaders are reacting this way. It’s because of their ideological base and they are defending their party. Even if we are in an alliance, it’s not required that both parties should have the same stand on a particular subject. It’s natural to have differences of opinion. Nobody needs to take it personally,’ Annamalai said earlier today.

In response to a question about the coalition between the BJP and AIADMK, Annamalai stated: ‘The common denominator that binds like-minded parties in the NDA is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and all who accept his bid for the position of PM in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are in the NDA alliance. The AIADMK accepts it, right? Yes.’

He told reporters in Coimbatore that everyone who has accepted Modi’s leadership should band together.

The AIADMK announced that it has no affiliation with the saffron party as of right now and that a decision on the subject will be made before the next elections amid simmering animosity with the BJP following Annamalai’s comments about CN Annadurai.