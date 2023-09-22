Mirwaiz Umar Farooq freed from 4-year house arrest in J&K

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has been released from house arrest after a four-year detention, according to officials. His house arrest had begun following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, a move that restructured the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been granted permission to participate in the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area. This decision was conveyed to him by senior police officials who visited his residence.

This release comes in the wake of a petition filed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. On September 15, the court provided a four-week timeframe for the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to his petition. The Hurriyat leader had been placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence on August 5, 2019, coinciding with the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories by the BJP-led Central government. His release marks a significant development in the political landscape of the region.