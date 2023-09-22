Suresh Gopi appointed as president of Satyajit Ray Film Institute

Malayalam actor and politician, Suresh Gopi, has been nominated as the President of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. Additionally, he will serve as the Chairman of its governing council. Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared this announcement on the microblogging site X and extended his congratulations to the actor.

Anurag Thakur expressed his well wishes, highlighting Gopi’s extensive experience and cinematic expertise, which he believes will greatly benefit the prestigious institute. He concluded his message by wishing Gopi a productive three-year tenure.

Suresh Gopi, a National Award-winning actor renowned for his roles in films like “Kaliyattam,” “Manichitrathazhu,” “Commissioner,” and “Paappan,” is a former Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha representing the BJP.

Notably, in February, Suresh Gopi faced backlash from the online community for making controversial remarks about non-believers during a temple event in Ernakulam district, coinciding with Shivaratri celebrations.