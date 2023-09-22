Vicky Kaushal Awaits Organic Collaboration with Wife Katrina Kaif On-Screen

Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his interest in collaborating with his superstar wife, Katrina Kaif, for a project on the big screen. However, he emphasized that such a collaboration should occur in an organic manner. Vicky and Katrina, who got married in 2021, are aware of their fans’ eagerness to see them share the screen, but they are patiently waiting for the right script to come along.

“We would love to see ourselves in a movie together. But it has to happen organically and for the right reasons, not just because we are together, and that there’s a curiosity about watching us in a film together,” Vicky stated during an interview with PTI. He added, “I feel, when you organically fit the bill, in a real sense, that this is a perfect cast and that’s when it should happen. I believe it will happen soon. I hope it happens soon.”

Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, “The Great Indian Family,” a family drama, was released in theaters on Friday. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie showcases Vicky’s versatility as an actor. In summary, Vicky Kaushal expressed his eagerness to work with his wife Katrina Kaif in a film but stressed that it should be a natural and fitting collaboration rather than a forced one driven solely by their real-life relationship.