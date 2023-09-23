Italian politicians pay tribute to former president Giorgio Napolitano

Italian political leaders paid their respects on Friday to the late Giorgio Napolitano, a prominent figure in multiple governments, who passed away at the age of 98. Known for his moderation and statesmanship, Napolitano was seen as a stabilizing force during a period of persistent political turmoil in Italy.

Giorgio Napolitano, a former leader of the Communist Party, held the position of head of state in various governments from 2006 to 2015.

Prime Minister Georgia Meloni expressed her cabinet’s “sincerest condolences” to Napolitano’s family.

Sergio Mattarella, the current president of Italy, highlighted Napolitano’s leadership in “significant struggles for social progress, peace, and advancement in Italy and Europe.”

Pope Francis, in a message to Napolitano’s widow, honored him as a statesman who dedicated his career to preserving his country’s “unity and harmony.” Pope Francis mentioned his personal interactions with Napolitano, where he admired his humanity and ability to make important decisions with integrity, especially during crucial moments in the nation’s history.

Born in 1925 during Mussolini’s regime, Giorgio Napolitano became a member of a communist resistance group at the age of 17. He officially joined the Communist Party in 1945 and was elected to parliament in 1953.

Following the dissolution of the Communist Party, Napolitano climbed the ranks of Italian politics with the Democratic Party of the Left.

He assumed the presidency in 2006 and served as the head of state during a period marked by ongoing political instability.

Despite his initial plans to retire after his first term in 2013, inconclusive legislative elections compelled Napolitano to extend his tenure in office until his resignation in 2015.