JioCinema set to commence digital film festival on September 29

JioCinema, a streaming platform, is launching a digital film festival on September 29. The festival aims to showcase 20 exceptional Indian films over 20 days, uniting art, artists, and unique stories. The diverse lineup includes titles like “The Comedian,” depicting an aging comedy actor in the Indian film industry, “Birha” (The Journey Back Home), focusing on a family torn apart by a young child’s unjustified ambitions, “Ghuspaith: Between Borders,” inspired by the life and tragic death of renowned Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, “Rat in the Kitchen,” a story of a man experiencing loneliness and surreal moments at home, “Bebaak,” a gripping tale of a Muslim woman’s identity crisis in India, and “The Daughter,” where a young woman embarks on a journey to test her limits.

Notably, Anurag Kashyap, the producer of “Bebaak,” expressed his excitement about participating in the festival. The event highlights India’s vast array of stories and storytellers, providing an opportunity to celebrate the art of storytelling. The festival will be accessible exclusively through the JioCinema Film Fest starting on September 29. This initiative by JioCinema underscores its commitment to Indian cinema and storytelling, offering a platform to discover unique narratives and talented storytellers.