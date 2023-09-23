PM emphasizes government’s efforts to simplify law drafting in Indian languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed his government’s efforts to draft laws in plain language and Indian languages while addressing the International Lawyers’ Conference. He also raised concerns about cyber terrorism, money laundering, and the malicious use of artificial intelligence. Modi emphasized the need for global cooperation to combat these threats, emphasizing that they don’t recognize borders. He cited the collaborative approach in air traffic control systems and the necessity of a global framework.

Modi stressed the role of language in the legal system and proposed drafting laws in a language understandable to the common people, alongside traditional legal language. He noted that laws had historically been drafted in a complex manner. Modi praised the legal community’s role in safeguarding India’s justice system and its historical significance in India’s fight for independence.

The conference occurred during a period of historical developments in India, such as the passage of the women’s reservation bill, the G20 Summit, and the successful Chandrayaan mission. Modi highlighted the importance of an impartial justice system in India’s pursuit of becoming a developed nation by 2047, fostering global trust in India.