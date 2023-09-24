‘Bigg Boss 17’ premiere date revealed by Colors TV

The 17th season of the popular reality show “Bigg Boss,” hosted by Salman Khan, is set to premiere on October 15 on Colors TV. The show will air on weekdays at 10 pm and on weekends at 9 pm, with streaming available on JioCinema, according to an official announcement by the channel. This announcement comes after Salman Khan hosted the second season of “Bigg Boss OTT Hindi” on JioCinema in June. Salman Khan has been associated with “Bigg Boss” as its host since 2010.

The show’s teaser suggests a mix of strategies and open biases, indicating an exciting season for viewers as participants navigate through challenges. Salman Khan’s hosting has been a significant part of the show’s appeal, making each season eagerly anticipated by fans.