Skill development scam; Chandrababu Naidu questioned for second day

On Sunday at the Rajamahendravaram central prison, a group of Andhra Pradesh Police CID officials are questioning TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on the Skill Development Corporation scam.

The CID was given two days of custody of the 73-year-old TDP leader by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court on Friday to continue questioning in the case.

The questioning is permitted on both days (September 23 and 24) from 9.30 am to 5 pm.

As required by the court, Naidu had been turned over to CID agents for questioning, according to MR Ravi Kiran, DIG (Prisons).

The court approved a two-day police hold and an extension of judicial remand, both of which expire on Sunday.

The CID authorities were required by the court to virtually present Naidu before it by 5 o’clock via the ‘Blue Jeans’ software. On Saturday, the TDP leader was hardly brought before the court.

According to “Blue Jeans,” an app, inmates can appear in court virtually, according to Kiran.

The court has ordered that the former chief minister be permitted to take breaks during the investigation and have access to one attorney.

The court approved the participation of three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) from the CID’s Economic Offences Wing, together with six more junior police officers, a professional videographer, and two authorised mediators in the questioning.

The court also granted Naidu’s request to have a group of solicitors present during the questioning at reasonable intervals of five minutes following each hour of questioning.

In light of the former chief minister’s limited time, poor health, and advanced age, it permitted questioning of Naidu within the walls of the jail itself, saving him the roughly 200-kilometer trip from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison to the CID office in Mangalagiri.

On September 9, Naidu was detained for allegedly stealing money from the Skill Development Corporation, causing an alleged loss to the state exchequer of more than Rs 300 crore.