Asaduddin Owaisi says, ‘Day not far when Muslims will be lynched in Parliament’

The leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, declared on Sunday that a Muslim will soon be lynched by a mob in Parliament. His statements came amid the ongoing debate around BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri’s disparaging remarks on a Muslim lawmaker in the Lok Sabha.

‘We see that a BJP MP abuses a Muslim MP in the Parliament. People are saying that he should not have said all this in Parliament, they say his tongue is bad. This is the representative of the people for whom you voted… The day is not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament of the country…,’ he said, recalling the Parliament session on Friday when the remarks were made.

“Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, where are you? The country’s prime minister will not say a thing. Owaisi continued, mocking Prime Minister Modi.

In the Lok Sabha on Friday, Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP member, offended BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali with statement during a debate on the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued a warning to Bidhuri, who also received a show-cause notice from his party. His remarks were excluded from the Parliament’s sessions.

Danish Ali, a BSP member, stated that if Ramesh Bidhuri is not subjected to punishment, he may think about resigning from the Lok Sabha. Opposition parties are pressuring Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to punish Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP severely, perhaps by suspending him.