CBI initiates investigation into unauthorized cutting of 6,000 trees at Corbett’s Pakhro Tiger SafarI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an investigation into the construction of a tiger safari in Jim Corbett National Park. State Vigilance Director Dr. V Murugesan confirmed that the CBI requested documents related to vigilance in the case and had received them.

Highly placed official sources suggest that the CBI will soon begin questioning relevant officials and former forest minister Harak Singh Rawat in this matter.

The CBI’s involvement comes as a result of the Nainital High Court’s direction to investigate the case. The High Court had taken a stern stance on illegal construction and the unauthorized felling of over 6,000 trees during the construction of the Pakhro Tiger Safari within the Corbett tiger reserve area. The court questioned why the case should not be handed over to the CBI. A Dehradun resident, Anu Pant, filed a public interest petition on this matter, presenting several reports detailing the illegal tree felling in Corbett.