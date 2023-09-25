‘Fukrey 3’ and ‘The Vaccine War’ advance booking starts

Advance booking for “Fukrey 3” and “The Vaccine War” commenced on Sunday, and these two Hindi films are scheduled for release on September 28. “Fukrey 3,” the third installment in the comedic franchise, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment. The film’s official Instagram page posted an announcement encouraging people to book their tickets for this family comedy.

The movie features returning stars like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi in their respective roles. On the other hand, “The Vaccine War,” directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the true story of Indian scientists and their battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in the development of an affordable vaccine for India and the world. This film is produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha and features actors like Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Joshi. Advance booking for both movies opened ahead of their September 28 release date. The announcements were made on the official social media pages of Excel Entertainment and I Am Buddha.