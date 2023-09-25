Student slapping case: Supreme Court orders UP government to assign senior IPS for investigation

The Supreme Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint a senior IPS officer to investigate the case where a schoolboy was allegedly slapped by his classmates under the instruction of his teacher in Muzaffarnagar. The court deemed this incident “serious” and directed the IPS officer to file a report with the apex court. Additionally, the state government was instructed to provide counseling for the victim and other students involved, conducted by professional counselors.

The court found that there was a prima facie case of the Uttar Pradesh government failing to comply with the Right To Education Act, which mandates quality, free, and compulsory education for children up to 14 years without discrimination. It called for a status report on the implementation of the RTE Act in state schools within four weeks. The case was brought to the court by Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, who sought a speedy investigation.

Previously, on September 6, the Supreme Court had directed the Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police to provide a status report on the case, ensuring the student and his parents’ protection. The court also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, with a response due by September 25. The teacher involved was booked after a video showed her instructing students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework while making a communal remark, leading to an inquiry by the state education department into the school’s actions.