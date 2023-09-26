FCRA-registered NGOs must report assets from foreign funds utilization

Foreign-funded NGOs, registered under the FCRA, must report movable and immovable assets annually, according to a recent MHA gazette notification. The change is in line with FCRA requirements for NGOs receiving foreign funds, and it mandates the annual declaration of such assets by March 31 each year. This amendment inserts clauses (ba) and (bb) into Form FC-4, the document for annual returns filed by FCRA-registered NGOs and associations.

The MHA has also extended the validity of FCRA licenses for entities that were set to expire on September 30, 2024. To ensure compliance with foreign funding regulations, the ministry has conducted inspections or audits of 335 FCRA-registered NGOs between 2019 and 2022. Over the past three years, these NGOs have received a total of Rs 55,449 crore in foreign contributions. As of July 17, 2023, India had 16,301 NGOs with valid FCRA licenses, while over 6,600 NGOs had their FCRA licenses canceled over the past five years, totaling 20,693 cancellations thus far.