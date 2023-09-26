Huawei launches new tablet: Details

Mumbai: Huawei has launched a new tablet named MatePad Pro 13.2. The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is available in three variants with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 59,100), CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,600), CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 65,600). The tablet is also sold in a 16GB 1TB storage configuration priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,500). It is sold in Crystal White, Green, and Obsidian Black colours.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet runs on Harmony OS 4 and is equipped with a 13.2-inch 2.8K (1,920×2,880 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports 1,440Hz high-frequency pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. It is powered by Kirin 9000s chip along with up to 16GB of RAM.

Also Read: Huawei launches Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design: Details

It is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the tablet sports a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a time of flight (ToF) sensor.

For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. The tablet packs a 10,100mAh battery with support for 88W SuperCharge wired charging.