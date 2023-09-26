Kerala: Drug dealer trained dogs to attack police officers during raids

A planned surprise search operation conducted by the anti-narcotics squad of the police in southern India turned into a nightmarish encounter with a suspected drug dealer’s violent dogs. It has been revealed that the suspect in Kottayam, Kerala, had trained his dogs to attack individuals wearing police uniforms.

The search operation on the night of September 23 was significantly impeded by these trained dogs, as the police struggled to avoid their aggressive attacks while trying to apprehend the suspect. Fortunately, officials eventually subdued the dogs and managed to confiscate over 17 kilograms of ganja at the location.

The senior police officer revealed that the accused had trained his dogs to specifically target individuals wearing khaki, the common color of police uniforms in India. The suspect had received some dog handling training from a former Border Security Force (BSF) personnel but was discharged due to his inquiries about making dogs attack individuals in khaki attire.

The anti-narcotics squad, along with officers from a nearby police station, arrived at the scene in Kottayam, close to midnight to conduct the operation.