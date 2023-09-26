Simple lifestyle changes to help manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS, affects 1 out of every 5 women in India. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. The condition is not really a disease, but rather a medical condition. PCOS can be managed with lifestyle changes that include clean, plant-based nutrition and holistic living.

In the case of PCOS, the ovaries create abnormally high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in women in trace amounts. The many little cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that develop in the ovaries are known as polycystic ovarian syndrome.

PCOS is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, excess androgens and ovarian cysts. PCOS can lead to a range of symptoms including weight gain, menstrual irregularities, acne, patches of thickened dark skin, hair growth and fertility issues.

Also Read: Simple tips to follow to elevate your love life

Diet changes: Smart food choices are a key for managing PCOS. Include foods like whole wheat, millets and brown/unpolished rice are great, whole pulses, fruits and veggies.

Avoid refined foods, sugary and ultra-processed foods.

Eating enough protein is also important for muscles, hormones, weight management and to control blood glucose. So, use foods like nuts, fish, chicken, egg, pulses, and dals in your diet.

Lifestyle modifications:

Regular physical activity like walking, aerobic exercises, strength training, and yoga can help your body respond better to insulin, control weight, and reduce stress.

Managing stress is important too, and meditation, deep breathing, muscle relaxation, and mindfulness can really help in this regard.

Getting 7-9 hours of good sleep each night is important for balancing hormones and feeling better overall.

Adequate exposure to sunlight not only helps in maintaining vitamin D levels but also helps in better mood, which can in turn lead to making better lifestyle choices.