50% of India faces drought-like conditions, experts report

As of the conclusion of the southwest monsoon season, approximately 410 districts, accounting for more than 50% of India, are grappling with drought-like conditions. This situation is further exacerbated by this year’s below-average monsoon, and the Indian Meteorological Department’s Standard Precipitation Index (SPI) highlights the widespread drought across the country. In particular, the east, northeast, south, and parts of the northwest are facing severe drought conditions, ranging from ‘extremely dry’ to ‘mild dry.’ The ‘mild dry’ category will have a substantial impact on soil moisture and, subsequently, the upcoming rabi crops.

Experts point out that the drought’s severity varies across regions, with arid states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana likely to bear the brunt, while eastern India might experience less severe consequences. The country has already witnessed adverse effects on agriculture this year, with unseasonal rains and a record temperature increase in February affecting rabi crop production. This ongoing drought situation is concerning for India’s food stock, particularly after the previous year’s adverse weather conditions.

The drought is expected to exacerbate the existing strain on food production and could lead to potential challenges for India’s agricultural sector and food supply.