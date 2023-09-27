Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra,’ set for 2024 release

National Award winner Alia Bhatt is set to star in and produce “Jigra,” a film directed by Vasan Bala, the makers announced on Tuesday. The movie is backed by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions and is scheduled for release on September 27, 2024. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared the film announcement on its official social media page.

“.@aliaa08 is back to put up a courageous fight like no other for her #Jigra! JIGRA, directed by Vasan Bala – releasing in cinemas on 27th September 2024,” the banner said in the post.

“Jigra” marks Bhatt’s second production venture through Eternal Sunshine Productions, following 2022’s “Darlings,” which was released on Netflix. She was last seen in the streaming platform’s “Heart of Stone,” her Hollywood debut. Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement about the project on social media, sharing her enthusiasm as both an actor and producer.

This collaboration with Vasan Bala and the release date of September 27, 2024, have generated significant anticipation among fans.