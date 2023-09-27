Explosion during children’s rocket shell play kills eight in Pakistan’s Sindh

In Pakistan’s Sindh province, a tragic incident unfolded as at least eight individuals, including four children, from the same family, lost their lives when a rocket launcher’s shell exploded inside a house. According to Rohil Khosa, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Kashmore-Kandhkot, the children discovered the rocket shell while playing outside and brought it home. Tragically, the shell detonated, resulting in the deaths of four children, two women, and a man within the same family. Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, launching an ongoing investigation, and an “emergency” was declared at Kandhkot Civil Hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar has ordered a report from the provincial inspector general to ascertain how a rocket launcher came to be present in Zangi Subzwai Goth village in Kashmore district’s Kandhkot tehsil. The Chief Minister raised questions about potential weapons smuggling to the Kutcha areas and the involvement of dacoit enablers within the village. Expressing his condolences over the tragedy, Baqar instructed the inspector general to provide a comprehensive report on the incident.