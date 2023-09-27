India-Russia relations remain very stable, says Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that India-Russia relations have remained exceptionally stable, despite the significant disruptions in Russia’s relationships with Europe and the West following the Ukraine war of February 2022. During a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations, Jaishankar noted that the India-Russia relationship has shown remarkable consistency throughout the Soviet and post-Soviet eras. He highlighted the mutual understanding that, as major powers in Asia, there exists a structural basis for cooperation between India and Russia. Jaishankar speculated that due to Russia’s increasingly strained relations with Europe and the West, it is shifting its focus to Asia and other parts of the world, with an emphasis on Asia due to its economic significance. He predicted that Russia would make substantial efforts to build alternative relationships, many of which would involve Asian nations. While acknowledging the prominent Russia-China relationship, Jaishankar also underscored the steady nature of India’s relationship with Russia over the past several decades. This relationship, he noted, has remained remarkably consistent, unlike many other global power dynamics that have experienced significant ups and downs.