India’s schedule at the Asian Games on September 27

Here is India’s schedule for Wednesday, September 27, at the Asian Games:
Equestrian:
– Individual Dressage event featuring dressage team gold medalists Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela.
Shooting:
– Men’s 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final with Anant Jeet Naruka, Angad Vir Bajwa, and Gurjoat Khangura (Team medal event).
– Women’s 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final with Darshana Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Ganemat Sekhon (Team medal event).
– Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, team final, and individual final featuring Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, and Sift Kaur Sarma (Team medal event and individual medal event).
– Women’s 25m pistol rapid individual qualification, team final, and individual final with Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker (Team final and individual final).
Fencing:
– India vs Singapore in Men’s Foil Team (Round of 16).
– India vs Jordan in Women’s Epee Team (Round of 16).
Wushu:
– Medal events with Rohit Jadhav in men’s daoshu final and Roshibina Devi Naorem in Women’s 60kg semifinal.
Squash:
– Men’s team pool A match against Kuwait.
– Women’s team pool B match against Nepal.
– Women’s Pool B match against Macao.
– Men’s Pool A match against Pakistan.
Cycling:
– Men’s sprint qualifying with Ronaldo Singh and E David Beckham.
– Women’s keirin first round heats with Shushikala Agashe.
– Women’s keirin first round heats with Triyasha Paul.
Hockey:
– India women’s team vs Singapore in Pool A match.
Esports:
– League of Legends quarterfinal with India vs Vietnam.
3×3 Basketball:
– Men’s Pool C match with India vs Macao.
– Women’s Pool A match with India vs China.
– Women’s Group A match with India vs Indonesia.
Gymnastics:
– Medal event with Pranati Nayak in women’s all-around final.
Boxing:
– Men’s 63.5kg bout with Shiva Thapa against TBD.
– Men’s 92kg bout with Sanjeet against Lazizbek Mullojonov.
Table Tennis:
– Men’s Doubles Round of 64 with Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah vs Napat Thanmathikom/Sitisak Nuchchart (Thailand).
– Mixed Doubles Round of 32 with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Napat Thanmathikom/Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand).
– Mixed Doubles Round of 32 with Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula vs Cheng Chi Cheong/Li Hui Smak (Macao).
Handball:
– Women’s Group B match with India vs Hong Kong.
Tennis:
– Men’s singles quarterfinals with Sumit Nagal vs Zhizhen Zhang.
– Women’s singles quarterfinals with Ankita Raina vs Haruka Kaji.
– Men’s doubles quarterfinals with Saketh Myneni-Ramanathan Ramkumar vs Zhizhen Zhang-Yibing Wu.
– Round 3 of mixed doubles with Ankita Raina-Yuki Bhambri vs Francis Casey Alcantara-Alex Eala.
– Mixed doubles round 3 with Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale vs Shinji Hazawa-Ayano Shimizu.
Swimming:
– Women’s 100m butterfly heats with Nina Venkatesh.
– Women’s 100m backstroke heats with Maana Patel.
– Men’s 200m freestyle heats with Srihari Nataraj and Tanish Mathew.
– Women’s 100m breaststroke heats with Lineysha.
Chess:
– Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 8 and 9 with Arjun Erigasi, Vidith Gujrathi, Koneru Hampi, and Dronavalli.
Please note that this schedule is subject to change, and the events are part of the ongoing Asian Games.
