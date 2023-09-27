India’s schedule at the Asian Games on September 27

Here is India’s schedule for Wednesday, September 27, at the Asian Games:

Equestrian:

– Individual Dressage event featuring dressage team gold medalists Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela.

Shooting:

– Men’s 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final with Anant Jeet Naruka, Angad Vir Bajwa, and Gurjoat Khangura (Team medal event).

– Women’s 50-skeet qualification phase 2 and team event final with Darshana Rathore, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Ganemat Sekhon (Team medal event).

– Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, team final, and individual final featuring Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, and Sift Kaur Sarma (Team medal event and individual medal event).

– Women’s 25m pistol rapid individual qualification, team final, and individual final with Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker (Team final and individual final).

Fencing:

– India vs Singapore in Men’s Foil Team (Round of 16).

– India vs Jordan in Women’s Epee Team (Round of 16).

Wushu:

– Medal events with Rohit Jadhav in men’s daoshu final and Roshibina Devi Naorem in Women’s 60kg semifinal.

Squash:

– Men’s team pool A match against Kuwait.

– Women’s team pool B match against Nepal.

– Women’s Pool B match against Macao.

– Men’s Pool A match against Pakistan.

Cycling:

– Men’s sprint qualifying with Ronaldo Singh and E David Beckham.

– Women’s keirin first round heats with Shushikala Agashe.

– Women’s keirin first round heats with Triyasha Paul.

Hockey:

– India women’s team vs Singapore in Pool A match.

Esports:

– League of Legends quarterfinal with India vs Vietnam.

3×3 Basketball:

– Men’s Pool C match with India vs Macao.

– Women’s Pool A match with India vs China.

– Women’s Group A match with India vs Indonesia.

Gymnastics:

– Medal event with Pranati Nayak in women’s all-around final.

Boxing:

– Men’s 63.5kg bout with Shiva Thapa against TBD.

– Men’s 92kg bout with Sanjeet against Lazizbek Mullojonov.

Table Tennis:

– Men’s Doubles Round of 64 with Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah vs Napat Thanmathikom/Sitisak Nuchchart (Thailand).

– Mixed Doubles Round of 32 with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Napat Thanmathikom/Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand).

– Mixed Doubles Round of 32 with Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula vs Cheng Chi Cheong/Li Hui Smak (Macao).

Handball:

– Women’s Group B match with India vs Hong Kong.

Tennis:

– Men’s singles quarterfinals with Sumit Nagal vs Zhizhen Zhang.

– Women’s singles quarterfinals with Ankita Raina vs Haruka Kaji.

– Men’s doubles quarterfinals with Saketh Myneni-Ramanathan Ramkumar vs Zhizhen Zhang-Yibing Wu.

– Round 3 of mixed doubles with Ankita Raina-Yuki Bhambri vs Francis Casey Alcantara-Alex Eala.

– Mixed doubles round 3 with Rohan Bopanna-Rutuja Bhosale vs Shinji Hazawa-Ayano Shimizu.

Swimming:

– Women’s 100m butterfly heats with Nina Venkatesh.

– Women’s 100m backstroke heats with Maana Patel.

– Men’s 200m freestyle heats with Srihari Nataraj and Tanish Mathew.

– Women’s 100m breaststroke heats with Lineysha.

Chess:

– Men’s and Women’s Individual Round 8 and 9 with Arjun Erigasi, Vidith Gujrathi, Koneru Hampi, and Dronavalli.

Please note that this schedule is subject to change, and the events are part of the ongoing Asian Games.