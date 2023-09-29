Asian Games: Ramkumar-Myneni duo secures silver in men’s doubles

At the Asian Games, India’s tennis duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni secured a silver medal in the men’s doubles event, facing a strong Taipei team. Despite being the second-seeded Indian pair, they faced formidable opponents in Hsu Yu-Hsiou and Jason Jung, who were both higher-ranked singles players. The Taipei team dominated the final with a score of 6-4, 6-4, showcasing impressive groundstrokes and solid net play.

This silver medal marks Ramkumar Ramanathan’s first medal at the Asian Games, while Saketh Myneni adds a third Asian Games medal to his collection, having won a men’s doubles silver previously and a mixed doubles gold in the 2014 Incheon edition. This achievement is significant as it’s the first tennis medal for India in this edition of the Asian Games. Despite the team’s efforts, India will leave the games with fewer medals compared to the previous edition in Indonesia in 2018.

In the final match, the Indian team struggled against the unseeded Taipei pair, who displayed remarkable serving skills and strong net play, ultimately securing the gold medal.