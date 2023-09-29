India secures fifth shooting gold at Asian Games; women’s team wins silver

Indian shooters made history at the Asian Games, clinching gold in the men’s 50m rifle three-positions team event with a world record score. The young trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran secured this victory, setting a world record with 1769 points. They overcame strong competition from China, who trailed by six points with a total of 1763. South Korea finished third with 1748 points.

Aishwary and Swapnil’s exceptional performances also led them to the individual finals. What’s remarkable is that they placed first and second in the qualification round, a significant achievement considering China’s dominance in this sport at the Asian level. However, only two shooters from each country are allowed in the individual medal round, which means Akhil will miss out on the finals.

Swapnil, a medal hopeful for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, set an Asian Games record in the qualification round with a superb score of 591. Aishwary matched this score but entered the finals in the second position due to a slight difference in shots closer to the bullseye. Both Swapnil and Aishwary demonstrated remarkable consistency in all three positions – kneeling, prone, and standing – achieving an average score of 9.850 out of a maximum 10 for each shot in the qualification round.

This achievement underscores India’s strong presence and success in the shooting arena at the Asian Games, adding to the nation’s record tally of 15 medals, five of which are gold.