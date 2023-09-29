Kejriwal reveals winter action plan, credits government actions for Delhi’s cleaner air

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s Chief Minister, credited government efforts for decreasing pollution levels and introduced a winter action plan to combat pollution. He mentioned that initiatives such as introducing electric buses and the EV Policy have reduced the number of days with severe pollution in the last eight years. In the winter action plan, Kejriwal highlighted the increased use of the Pusa bio-decomposer, designed to prevent stubble burning. This year, it will be applied to 5,000 hectares of farmland, up from 4,400 hectares last year. The Pusa bio-decomposer, developed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, converts paddy straw into manure in 15-20 days.

To tackle dust pollution, the government will deploy 530 water sprinklers and assign 385 teams to check vehicles’ pollution certificates and prevent the use of older vehicles. In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. Burning garbage in the open is also prohibited in the city, monitored by 611 teams. Kejriwal encouraged people to use the Green Delhi mobile app to report pollution-related activities to the government.