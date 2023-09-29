KYC Scam: Pariyaram Resident’s Rs 25,000 Vanishes

Despite repeated warnings from authorities about the dangers of sharing personal and banking information, individuals continue to fall victim to cybercrime. In a recent incident, a 56-year-old resident of Pariyaram in Kannur was defrauded of Rs 25,000 by online scammers posing as customer care executives from his bank. The Pariyaram Police promptly registered a case based on the victim’s complaint.

According to the victim’s statement, he lost the money after responding to an SMS that urged him to update his KYC (Know Your Customer) details, with the message warning that failure to do so would result in the closure of his bank account. Given the importance of KYC updates, the man called the phone number provided in the SMS and unsuspectingly shared his bank details, including his account number, branch IFSC, 16-digit debit card number, card verification value (CVV), and ATM PIN. Soon after, he received an SMS notifying him of Rs 25,000 being debited from his account.

This incident is not an isolated case, as the police have reported approximately half-a-dozen similar online fraud cases in a single week. In most instances, cybercriminals employed the same modus operandi to siphon off large sums from various individuals’ accounts.

Inspector Sanil Kumar of the Kannur Cyber Crime Police station highlighted that tricking people into providing crucial information for KYC updates is one of the latest tactics employed by fraudsters. These imposters, while posing as bank officers, ask individuals for Aadhaar details, bank account information, OTPs, and more.

To protect oneself from falling into such online traps, maintaining vigilance in cyberspace, avoiding unsolicited calls, emails, or messages is crucial. In some cases, fraudsters may even ask victims to download the Team Viewer app, which grants them access and control over the victim’s phone, enabling them to extract sensitive banking details.

Inspector Sanil Kumar emphasized the importance of promptly reporting cyber fraud to the police, as delays can complicate efforts to recover lost funds. He reassured the public that there have been instances where the police successfully retrieved money lost to online fraudsters. Staying alert and taking swift action in case of cyber fraud is essential to mitigate potential losses.