Asian Games 2023: Preeti Pawar assures medal for India, bags Paris Olympics quota

Hangzhou: India’s Preeti Pawar has assured a medal for India in women’s boxing 54kg category at the Asian Games 2023. She defeated Kazakhstan’s Shekerbekova Zhaina in quarterfinal. By this win she also secured Paris Olympics 2024 quota.

Earlier in the day, the Indian team of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol won silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The Indian duo lost to Zhang Bowen and Jiang Ranxin of China in the gold medal contest by ‘14-16’. Sarabjot and Divya had earlier won medals in their team events in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

The silver was India’s 19th from shooting and 34th overall at the Hangzhou Games in China.