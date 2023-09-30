Kottakkal Gopi Nair, Versatile Kathakali Maestro, Mourned by Arts Community

“Kottakkal Gopi Nair, the Kathakali virtuoso, was a paragon of artistic purity and noble dedication,” eulogized the late Dr. P K Warrier, a renowned Ayurveda patriarch and Padma Bhushan recipient. These words capture the essence of Kottakkal Gopi Nair, the Kathakali maestro who bid farewell to the mortal world at a private hospital in Kunnamkulam on a Friday morning. Gopi, fondly known as Gopi asan, hailed from Koottanad, a picturesque hamlet nestled in Palakkad district.

Gopi asan’s life was an ode to Kathakali, spanning five decades as a student, performer, and principal at the PSV Natyasangham Kottakkal, a premier institution for classical Kathakali training in the country.

For the Kathakali community and the people of Koottanad, he wasn’t merely a Kathakali artist; he embodied a multifaceted persona. Beyond his artistry, he was a mentor, a social activist, a businessman, and a philanthropist. Above all, Gopi asan was a cherished friend with an infectious sense of humor.

Born on July 16, 1926, as the twelfth child of Komangalath Nedumuli Mangatt Kunjikuttyamma and Krishnan Nair, Gopi asaan embraced Kathakali after completing his fifth standard and gave his inaugural performance at the tender age of 12.

In 1946, at 20, he joined PSV Natyasangham in Kottakkal as a student. Over the ensuing five decades, Gopi asan donned numerous hats – performer, guru, organizer, and the guiding light of the institution until 1996. His retirement was scheduled a decade earlier, in 1986, but his relentless dedication and managerial acumen prompted an extension of his service.

Gopi Nair, alongside Kathakali luminaries like Kottakkal Krishnankutty Nair and Mekkara Narayanan Nair, formed the triumvirate that steered Natyasangham during those times in terms of performances and training. He also had the privilege of training under illustrious mentors such as Pattikamthodi Ravunni Menon, Kavalapara Narayanan Nair, and Vazhengada Kunchu Nair, sharing stages with them across the state.

Initially, Gopi Nair predominantly portrayed female characters like Kirmeeravadham Lalitha, Kalakeyavadham Urvashi, and Keechakavadham Sairandhri. As stalwarts like Kesavan Embranthiri, Kottakkal Sivaraman, and others began taking on these roles, Gopi Nair transitioned to male characters like Kalyanasougandhikam Bheeman, Subhadraharanam Arjunan, and Santhanagopalam Brahmanan, among others.

In his later years, minukku roles, including Kuchela, Narada, and Brahmana, became his forte. His portrayals of characters like Parasuraman in Sampoornaramayanam and Sivan in Ayyappacharitham, compiled by Cherinellikkattu Achutha Varier (CA Varier) for PSV Natyasangham, garnered him widespread acclaim.

After returning to his hometown in 1996, Gopi Nair actively engaged in various social spheres, starting with culture and agriculture. He served as the vice-chairman of Ashtangam Ayurveda College in Vavanoor, patronized Pratheeksha Palliative Care – Koottanad, and led various trusts, including the Vazhenkada Kunju Nair Memorial Trust.

Throughout his life, Gopi Nair received numerous accolades, including the Kerala Kalamandalam Pattikkamthodi award, Kala Darppanam award, and the Karalmanna Samsthuti Samman. He leaves behind his wife, Vettathil Radha, and children Ramani, Ashokan, Sudhakaran, and Satheeshan. The final rites will be conducted at his residence on Saturday at 2 pm.