School teachers in UP district allegedly forced students to like, share posts of insta reels

According to reports, some primary school instructors in the Amroha region of Uttar Pradesh coerced their students into liking, sharing, and subscribing to their Instagram accounts.

The daily Instagram videos taken at school are produced by another instructor and include one of the teachers as the subject. ‘RaviPooja’ is the name of one of the Instagram profiles. The pupils alleged that the teachers post information to Instagram while they are at work in the classroom.

The District Magistrate (DM) was contacted by the parents of the pupils who were coerced into liking, sharing, and subscribing to the Instagram account. Investigating the situation is Block Education Officer Gangeshwari Aarti Gupta.

‘The teacher records reels in school and pressurises students to like and share them. She also threatens to beat us if we don’t do so,’ Annu, a student said.

Manisha, a different student, claimed that a teacher also has them do the dishes, cook, and make tea for her.

Many students expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of their education at the institution. They made claims about other teachers in addition to those who push kids to enjoy reels.

Ankit, a pupil in Class 6, claimed that Hem Singh responded, ‘Let me eat jalebi (a sweet) first),’ when he went to call one of his teachers in the staff room.

The teachers accused of filming films for social media while in the classroom are Neetu Kashyap, Ambika Goyal, and Poonam Singh.

Asserting that teachers are “dedicated” to providing kids with a quality education, they all denied filming videos in class.

No information regarding this is available to us. Throughout the school day, we devote ourselves to teaching kids. According to Ambika, one of the teachers, ‘We occasionally produce videos during school hours for children to learn.’

Meanwhile, Gangeshwari Aarti Gupta stated that she is looking into several viral clips of school instructors that have surfaced on social media.